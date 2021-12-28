Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

