Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

