Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $466.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $466.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

