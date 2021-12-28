Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

