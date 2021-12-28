U.S. Bancorp (USB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of USB opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

