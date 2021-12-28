Versor Investments LP Has $60.94 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371,892 shares during the quarter. Ferro comprises approximately 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.62% of Ferro worth $60,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ferro by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,834,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

