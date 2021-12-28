OLD Republic International Corp Has $60.09 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $60,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

