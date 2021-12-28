Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $764.32 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $753.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

