Versor Investments LP Sells 30,255 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $44,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $44,493,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after buying an additional 732,811 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 642,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

