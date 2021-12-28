Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 483,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.43% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $2,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

