Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,283 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $92,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.