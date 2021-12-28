Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,011 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.98 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

