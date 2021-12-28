Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

