Intrust Bank NA Buys 339 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

