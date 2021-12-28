Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

