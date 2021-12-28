LSV Asset Management Purchases 3,448,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 734,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

