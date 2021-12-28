Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

