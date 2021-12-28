Intrust Bank NA Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

