Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.48% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $105,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 920.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.