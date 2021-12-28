LSV Asset Management Acquires 349,858 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $116,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,133.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

