Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

