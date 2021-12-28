LSV Asset Management Buys 689,100 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $122,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

