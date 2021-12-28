Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

