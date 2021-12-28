Brokerages Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) Target Price at €787.67

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($895.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EPA:KER opened at €699.00 ($794.32) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €680.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €696.88.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

