LSV Asset Management Has $145.69 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,667,806 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $145,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 221,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.