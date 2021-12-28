LSV Asset Management Purchases 39,805 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $149,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

