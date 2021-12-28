Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.81% of Valvoline worth $158,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $12,984,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

