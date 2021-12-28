LSV Asset Management Has $155.20 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $155,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

