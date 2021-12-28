CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$125.54 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.