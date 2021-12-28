Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

