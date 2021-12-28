Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
