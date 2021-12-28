Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.98% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $178,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

RS opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.