LSV Asset Management Has $228.48 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $228,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

