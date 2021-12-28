Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

