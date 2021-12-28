Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.