RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 10th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RIOCF opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

