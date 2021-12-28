RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 10th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RIOCF opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

