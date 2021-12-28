Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPMLF shares. Dundee Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

