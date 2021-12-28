SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declares — Dividend of $0.75

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

