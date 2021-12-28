Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 14th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.