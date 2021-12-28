BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 11th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
