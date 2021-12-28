BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 11th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

