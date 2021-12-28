US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,883 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

