AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 296 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPB opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $693.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

