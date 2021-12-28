675 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $127.40.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

