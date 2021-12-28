Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.