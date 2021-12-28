Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.02. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.