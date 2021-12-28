Keel Point LLC Sells 16,463 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

