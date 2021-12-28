Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 3,743 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.