The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $772.40.

Boston Beer stock opened at $512.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.44 and its 200 day moving average is $635.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

