Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $82.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE D opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. CX Institutional raised its position in Dominion Energy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Motco grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 65,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

