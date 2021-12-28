CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.