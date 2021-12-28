CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
