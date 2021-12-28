$0.04 EPS Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.